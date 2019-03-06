PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two kids and a man were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road during the morning rush hour commute.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
The Lyon's Roofing Newschopper was over the crash which appeared to involve a utility truck and passenger car.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said a man and two children were being treated at the crash scene.
The man had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
McDade said the two children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is closed while police investigate the crash.
No other information was made available.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.