Serious crash knocks down light pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash knocked down a light pole at a Mesa intersection early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Hawes and Guadalupe roads. Det. Jason Flam with Mesa police said the crash was a rollover that involved one car.
The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are still unknown. Flam said one person was taken to a hospital. A photo from Mesa police showed a very badly damaged vehicle and a light pole in the middle of the road.
Flam said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The area will be closed while police investigate.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
Eastbound lanes will be shut down for the next few hours at GUADALUPE/HAWES due to a vehicle that crashed into a light pole. You may want to use an alternative route for this morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/tVFNQKwIdg— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 27, 2020