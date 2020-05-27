Serious crash knocks down light pole in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash knocked down a light pole at a Mesa intersection early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Hawes and Guadalupe roads. Det. Jason Flam with Mesa police said the crash was a rollover that involved one car. 

The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are still unknown. Flam said one person was taken to a hospital. A photo from Mesa police showed a very badly damaged vehicle and a light pole in the middle of the road. 

Flam said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The area will be closed while police investigate. 

