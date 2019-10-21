PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a semi-truck closed a Phoenix intersection for most of the Monday morning commute.

The intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway Road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up a messy crash.

Police said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on Seventh Street when it collided with a semi-truck at the intersection around 3:32 a.m.

The semi was pushed into a traffic pole and collided with an unoccupied pickup truck parked at a Circle K. 

The crash caused the semi's fuel tank to rupture and leak fuel.

Video from the scene showed the semi was jackknifed in the Circle K parking lot with a lot of fuel on the street.

The Chevrolet SUV had heavy front-end damage and was sitting in the roadway.

Police said both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seventh Street has reopened in the area, but Broadway Road remains closed while crews continue the cleanup.

