PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a semi-truck closed a Phoenix intersection for most of the Monday morning commute.
The intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway Road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up a messy crash.
Police said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on Seventh Street when it collided with a semi-truck at the intersection around 3:32 a.m.
The semi was pushed into a traffic pole and collided with an unoccupied pickup truck parked at a Circle K.
The crash caused the semi's fuel tank to rupture and leak fuel.
Video from the scene showed the semi was jackknifed in the Circle K parking lot with a lot of fuel on the street.
The Chevrolet SUV had heavy front-end damage and was sitting in the roadway.
Police said both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seventh Street has reopened in the area, but Broadway Road remains closed while crews continue the cleanup.
Road closure at 7st and Broadway for serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a semi truck. The intersection will be closed for several hours. Please use alternate travel routes this morning. pic.twitter.com/3MtJxWvfcF— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) October 21, 2019
