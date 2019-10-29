GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by an SUV in the area of Camelback Road and 55th Avenue.
Police said they closed Camelback Road in both directions between 51st and 55th avenues while they do the on-scene portion of their investigation. They did not say how long the closure would be in place.
According to police, the pedestrian was jaywalking when an SUV that was heading west on Camelback hit them
The pedestrian was in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital, Glendale PD said. No other information about that person was immediately available.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene as required by law. They do not believe impairment was a factor.
