APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash closed both directions of U.S. 60 in Apache Junction early Saturday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a single vehicle rolled over near Idaho Road.
DPS said three people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
It is not clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the road will be closed for several hours.
US 60 will remain closed in both directions at Idaho Road (SR 88) for several more hours because of a crash. Traffic is using the exit and entrance ramps to get around the closure. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/dVvRzfGjIm— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 21, 2019