GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Glendale early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. John Roth with Glendale police, the man was hit near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just after 1:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Roth said the car involved remained on scene. 

Thunderbird Road will be restricted between 51st Avenue and 59th Avenue for the next several hours while police investigate.

 

