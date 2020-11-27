TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious crash slowed traffic to a crawl and then eventually partially closed the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Scottsdale Road on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at around 3 p.m.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed multiple police cars, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.
Traffic was backed up for some distance, as the HOV and four left lanes were closed on the EB side.
At 3:45 p.m., ADOT reported that all eastbound lanes were closed, and traffic must exit at Scottsdale Road.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
