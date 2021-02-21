MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway eastbound lanes are closed after a serious crash this morning.
DPS says before 5 a.m. they received calls of multiple people pushing a disabled car near the SR-202 eastbound at Dobson Road. A bit after, there was a crash reported in the same area. They say a possible passenger car hit either the disabled car or the people with it.
CLOSED: The eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway is closed at Loop 101 for a crash. The ramps from L-101 to L-202 EB are also closed. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 21, 2021
DPS says serious injuries were reported and they closed the highway at the Loop 101 to investigate.
The ramps from Loop 101 north and south to the Loop 202 eastbound were also closed.
There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.