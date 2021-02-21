Loop 202 at Dobson Road
(Source: ADOT)

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway eastbound lanes are closed after a serious crash this morning. 

DPS says before 5 a.m. they received calls of multiple people pushing a disabled car near the SR-202 eastbound at Dobson Road. A bit after, there was a crash reported in the same area. They say a possible passenger car hit either the disabled car or the people with it.

DPS says serious injuries were reported and they closed the highway at the Loop 101 to investigate.

The ramps from Loop 101 north and south to the Loop 202 eastbound were also closed.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.  

Live traffic map
 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you