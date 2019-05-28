PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A septic tanks spilled 2,000 gallons of raw sewage onto the street on Tuesday night, said officials from the Phoenix Police Department.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive.
The septic truck driver was going too fast when he took a turn, police on the scene said.
They added that no one got hurt during the crash, but there's a big stinky clean up left in the area.
(1) comment
Idiot
