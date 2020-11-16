PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A semi-truck that caught fire is snarling traffic on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point.
The northbound lanes of the freeway are now closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The incident occurred at milepost 252.
ADOT cameras show flames and black smoke pouring from the truck. The Daisy Mountain Fire Dept. says the semi slammed into a guardrail and caught fire. No one was injured.
All northbound traffic must exit at Sunset Point; they can immediately re-enter the freeway. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The southbound lanes are not affected.
The fire on I-17 NB at Sunset Point burned pretty well for a bit of time ... it's still blocking all lanes of the freeway.#I17 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Cxbb9ecF9m— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 17, 2020