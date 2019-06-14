CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southbound Interstate 17 is closed south of Camp Verde after a semi-truck carrying eggs caught fire early Friday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the semi fire happened on southbound I-17 north of State Route 69.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
Southbound lanes are closed at milepost 263.
ADOT said southbound traffic is using the Arcosanti Road exit and entrance ramps to get around the semi fire.
They advise drivers to allow extra time in their commute due to this closure.
There is no estimated time to reopen. Northbound lanes are unaffected.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said no injuries were reported.
#TrafficAlert Eggstraordinary delays expected near Cordes Junction this morning. Allow extra time. #azfamily #eggtruckfire https://t.co/NkcSRQeHtr— Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) June 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.