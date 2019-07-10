MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi rollover has closed southbound State Route 87 near Mesa early Wednesday morning.
The southbound lanes of SR-87 are closed at McDowell Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
[VIDEO: Soutbound SR-87 closed for semi rollover]
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was injured in the rollover. They were transported to a local hospital.
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are restricted but traffic is flowing.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or delay travel in the area.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.