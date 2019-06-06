PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you have driven on Arizona roads, you have seen road debris. The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to call 911 if they see debris in the road.
ADOT officials are making a push to get people to report road debris to the proper authorities. Too often, they say, the public reaches out to them via social media to report debris in the middle of the highway.
Some 51,000 debris-related crashes take place across the country each year, with roughly 10,000 motorists injured. In Arizona, the Department of Public Safety responded to more than 1,000 accidents involving debris last year.
Calling 911 while driving is allowed, even under Arizona’s recently passed hands-free law.
