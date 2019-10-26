SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has closed an intersection in south Scottsdale.
Officials with Scottsdale Police Department say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Scottsdale Road and Oak Street. The intersection is now closed.
The crash involves a car and a motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle rider died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. It is not known if impairment is a factor or not at this time.
While the closures are at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street, Scottsdale PD advises to use alternative routes. Use Hayden and Thomas roads until the intersection re-opens.
The intersection of Scottsdale & Oak is closed due to a car/motorcycle collision. Life threatening injuries. Please use alternate route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 26, 2019