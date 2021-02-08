FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man from Scottsdale and a woman from Phoenix died over the weekend after crashing into a building in Flagstaff.
Flagstaff police say it happened Saturday around 3 a.m. near Country Club Drive and Soliere Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a car inside the lobby of a business with two people near the car. The two people were later identified as 23-year-old Jeffrey Kassir from Scottsdale, and 22-year-old Amanda Mosqueria from Phoenix.
Kassir who police believed was the driver, died on scene. Mosqueria was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
During their preliminary investigation, Flagstaff police found information that showed the car was traveling southwest on North Country Club Drive toward East Soliere Avenue when the car left the roadway. The car then crossed the center median and crashed into the business. Both Kassir and Mosqueria were ejected from the car at the time of the impact.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to see if speed or any other factors may have contributed to the crash.
If anyone has information, Flagstaff PD is asking you to contact Detective Morgan Murray at 928-679-4070.