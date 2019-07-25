PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A school bus accident blocked the HOV lane on eastbound Loop 101 at Seventh Street Thursday morning.
According to Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the buses are from the Peoria Unified School District.
The buses were on their way to a field trip when one bus rear-ended the other at about 10 a.m.
Graves said no one was injured in the crash.
The crash was blocking the HOV lane but has since been moved.
All lanes are open now. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/27llcNYoYC— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 25, 2019
L-101 eastbound at 7th St: Only the right lane is getting around this crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/q3pZ6ALD6N— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 25, 2019
L-101 eastbound at 7th St: A crash is blocking the HOV lane. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/OmjRpBiBE8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.