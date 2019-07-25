School bus crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A school bus accident blocked the HOV lane on eastbound Loop 101 at Seventh Street Thursday morning.

According to Bart Graves with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the buses are from the Peoria Unified School District.

The buses were on their way to a field trip when one bus rear-ended the other at about 10 a.m. 

Graves said no one was injured in the crash.

The crash was blocking the HOV lane but has since been moved.

 

