PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A crash involving at least two cars blocked the HOV, left and center lanes on the US 60 between Alma School and Dobson roads late Monday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety, two vehicles rolled. Sgt. Kameron Lee said there might be other vehicles involved.
Lee said a man was take to the hospital but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted an alert warning drivers in the area tp expect heavy delays.
*UPDATE, 11:20 a.m.* EXPECT HEAVY delays on US 60 EB between Alma School and Dobson: HOV, left and center lanes are blocked by crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/FOSwOM17a8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2020
It's not clear how long it will take to clear the wreck.