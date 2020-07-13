US 60 Alma School and Dobson
Courtesy: ArizonaDOT/Twitter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A crash involving at least two cars blocked the HOV, left and center lanes on the US 60 between Alma School and Dobson roads late Monday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, two vehicles rolled. Sgt. Kameron Lee said there might be other vehicles involved.

Lee said a man was take to the hospital but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted an alert warning drivers in the area tp expect heavy delays.

It's not clear how long it will take to clear the wreck.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you