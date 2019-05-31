CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A rollover crash Friday shut down State Route 347 south of Riggs Road in Chandler.
The Arizona Department of Safety says a northbound car rolled over and crossed over into the southbound traffic lanes.
Two people were reportedly in the car. DPS says one of those victims is unresponsive.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
DPS says tire failure may have been a factor in the rollover.
Investigators are working to interview multiple witnesses at the scene.
