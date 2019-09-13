PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Friday morning a rollover crash sent one to the hospital and concluded in the theft of a vehicle in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported.
Around 1:30 a.m, a woman's vehicle rolled over on the HOV ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to eastbound State Route 202 on Red Mountain Freeway.
DPS said the boyfriend of the woman was driving ahead of her in a pickup truck. When his girlfriend crashed, he pulled over and went to help her.
While helping his girlfriend, someone drove off with his truck, DPS reported.
Medical units that arrived on the scene took the woman to the hospital. Her conditions are unknown at this time.
Due to the incident, the ramp temporarily closed but has since reopened.
When it comes to the stolen truck, DPS says there are no suspects at the moment.
