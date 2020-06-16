SR-303 Happy Valley

SUN CITY, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash near Happy Valley Parkway and the Loop 303 freeway Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

According to DPS, the woman who was driving sustained a serious injury after losing control and crashing at a high rate of speed. The rollover crash also caused a fire in the brush nearby.

Peoria firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Arizona Department of Transportation will be assisting DPS with traffic control. 

One lane is currently blocked, according to ADOT. Use alternate routes if heading in the area.

