ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- State Route 188 has reopened in both directions after being closed for several hours following a mudslide near Roosevelt Lake.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the road Monday night after a mudslide about 13 miles north of the State Route 88 junction, just south of Tonto Basin. The closure was between mile markers 255 on the north side and 242 on the south side. ADOT crews said they spent most of Tuesday clearing 20,000 cubic yards of "liquefied earth" that went over the highway.
The mudslide is in the area where the Bush Fire burned in June. Heavy rain in the area and a lack of vegetation since the fire caused the land to erode and slide down the hill onto the road.