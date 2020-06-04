SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is getting ready for protests this weekend by partially closing certain roads in the Old Town area.
Protests around the Phoenix area can make it tough for folks to get home.
Police started installing the barricades on Thursday night, and the barricades will stay there until Monday. There will be three barricades in the Fashion Square Mall/Waterfront area, seven in the area of 75th Street and Camelback and 15 in the neighborhood of Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road. A full list is at bottom of the article. There's also a map.
Last weekend, rioters and looters caused millions of dollars in damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square. At least 20 people have been arrested in connection to violence and more than $46,000 worth of merchandise has been returned.
Barricade Locations:
Fashion Square Mall/Waterfront area
- Rancho Vista/Scottsdale Road - Eastbound
- Goldwater South of Camelback - Eastbound Via Soleri
- Camelback and Marshall - Southbound
75th Street/Camelback Road area
- Alley behind N. Saddleback Trl.
- 73rd Street, north of Camelback and private drive
- 75th Street/Camelback Road - N/B
- Civic Center Plaza/Camelback Road - Southbound
- Brown Ave/Camelback Road - Southbound
- Drinkwater Blvd/6th Ave - Eastbound and westbound on east side of Drinkwater Blvd
- 75th Street/6th Ave (alley)
Drinkwater Boulevard/Indian School Road area
- Buckboard Trail/Indian School Road - Southbound
- Marshall Way/Indian School Road - Northbound
- 3rd Ave/Scottsdale Road - Westbound
- 6th Ave/ Scottsdale Road - Westbound
- Main Street/Goldwater Blvd - Eastbound
- 1st Street/Goldwater Blvd - Eastbound
- 1st Street/2nd Street - Block - Northbound
- Marshall Way/2nd Street - Northbound
- NW Entrance Library Parking Lot/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound
- SW Entrance Library Parking Lot/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound
- 1st Ave/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound
- 2nd Street/75th Street - Westbound
- Alley Behind Scottsdale Stadium
- 1st Street/Miller Road - Westbound
- Main Street/Miller Road - Westbound
More information can be found on the Scottsdale Police's website.