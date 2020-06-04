SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is getting ready for protests this weekend by partially closing certain roads in the Old Town area.

Police started installing the barricades on Thursday night, and the barricades will stay there until Monday. There will be three barricades in the Fashion Square Mall/Waterfront area, seven in the area of 75th Street and Camelback and 15 in the neighborhood of Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road. A full list is at bottom of the article. There's also a map.

Last weekend, rioters and looters caused millions of dollars in damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square. At least 20 people have been arrested in connection to violence and more than $46,000 worth of merchandise has been returned.

Barricade Locations:

Fashion Square Mall/Waterfront area

Rancho Vista/Scottsdale Road - Eastbound

Goldwater South of Camelback - Eastbound Via Soleri

Camelback and Marshall - Southbound

75th Street/Camelback Road area

Alley behind N. Saddleback Trl.

73rd Street, north of Camelback and private drive

75th Street/Camelback Road - N/B

Civic Center Plaza/Camelback Road - Southbound

Brown Ave/Camelback Road - Southbound

Drinkwater Blvd/6th Ave - Eastbound and westbound on east side of Drinkwater Blvd

75th Street/6th Ave (alley)

Drinkwater Boulevard/Indian School Road area

Buckboard Trail/Indian School Road - Southbound

Marshall Way/Indian School Road - Northbound

3rd Ave/Scottsdale Road - Westbound

6th Ave/ Scottsdale Road - Westbound

Main Street/Goldwater Blvd - Eastbound

1st Street/Goldwater Blvd - Eastbound

1st Street/2nd Street - Block - Northbound

Marshall Way/2nd Street - Northbound

NW Entrance Library Parking Lot/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound

SW Entrance Library Parking Lot/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound

1st Ave/Drinkwater Blvd - Eastbound

2nd Street/75th Street - Westbound

Alley Behind Scottsdale Stadium

1st Street/Miller Road - Westbound

Main Street/Miller Road - Westbound

More information can be found on the Scottsdale Police's website.