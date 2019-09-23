Several roads were closed due to flooding in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heavy rain across the Valley on Monday and Tuesday caused major road closures.

Arizona public service organizations issued various road closures throughout Monday.

[WATCH: Flooding closes Phoenix roads]

Several roads still remained closed into Tuesday morning.

Officials of Apache Junction, an area in Arizona that was heavily impacted by monsoon flooding on Monday morning, issued more than a dozen road closures in their town on social media. 

Crews in far north Phoenix started closing roads later Monday afternoon.

[RELATED: Storm floods roads in Apache Junction and across East Valley]

Later in the day, on their social media accounts, the Apache Junction Police Department gave updates of roads that were reopened.

[PHOTOS: Heavy rain cause flooding in Phoenix, surrounding areas]

Additionally, the department advised avoiding flooded crossings around Salt River as water was released in it from the Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Diversion Dam. 

[WATCH: SRP releases water from Granite Reef Dam in Mesa]

Arizona Department of Transportation also had a plethora of road closures to announce via Twitter on Monday.

Mesa was also affected by flooding on Crimson Road, between Baseline and Southern, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Even Chandler had its fair share of shutdowns due to the weather.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical issued a tweet warning the public of impassable roads in their area.

From late Monday night to early Tuesday morning, Surprise issued some road closures as well.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you