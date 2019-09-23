Road closures due to flooding in Apache Junction, surrounding East Valley area

 The heavy rain across the Valley on Monday morning caused major road closures.

 3TV/CBS 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heavy rain across the Valley on Monday morning caused major road closures.

Arizona public service organizations issued various road closures throughout the day. 

[RELATED: Storm floods roads in Apache Junction and across East Valley]

Officials of Apache Junction, an area in Arizona that was heavily impacted by monsoon flooding on Monday morning, issued more than a dozen road closures in their town on social media. 

As the Maricopa County Department of Transportation reminded the public to stay safe in the extreme weather conditions, it also issued road closures across the Valley via Twitter. 

[PHOTOS: Heavy rain cause flooding in Phoenix, surrounding areas]

Additionally, the department advised avoiding flooded crossings around Salt River as water was released in it from the Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Diversion Dam. 

[WATCH: SRP releases water from Granite Reef Dam in Mesa]

Arizona Department of Transportation also had a plethora of road closures to announce via Twitter on Monday.

Mesa was also affected by flooding on Crimson Road, between Baseline and Southern, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Even Chandler had its fair share of shutdowns due to the weather.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you