Road closures due to flooding in Apache Junction, surrounding East Valley area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heavy rain across the Valley on Monday morning caused major road closures.
Arizona public service organizations issued various road closures throughout the day.
Officials of Apache Junction, an area in Arizona that was heavily impacted by monsoon flooding on Monday morning, issued more than a dozen road closures in their town on social media.
Lost Dutchman from Idaho Rd to Tomahawk Rd is closed. Lost Dutchman east of Ironwood to Idaho is open. Please caution flood waters are receding but heavy sediment hazards exist on roadways. #ajtraffic— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
Couple more road closures in Apache Junction:- Foothill St from Cortez Rd to Goldfield Rd- Broadway Ave from Royal Palm Rd to Tomahawk Rd.— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
Few more closures in Apache Junction - - Superstition Blvd btw Cortez Rd and Wickiup Rd. - Goldfield Rd south of Lost Dutchman- Lost Dutchman between Goldfield Rd and Cortez Rd— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
Two more street closures in Apache Junction:- Scenic St btw Wickiup and Tomahawk Rd- Vista Rd btw 4th Ave and Junction St— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
Additional Street closures in Apache Junction closed:- Tomahawk at 2nd Ave- 4th Ave west of Tomahawk- Junction St east of Tomahawk - Tepee and Cortez Rd intersection- Tepee St from Meridian Dr to Ironwood Dr— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
The following roads are now closed due to flooding:- Meridian Rd between US 60 and Southern- 16th Ave west of Ironwood (at Palm Wash)- San Marcos between 12th and 13th aves- Delaware btw Tepee St and Smoketree St- Lost Dutchman to east of Ironwood— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
THERE ARE AREAS/ROADS IN THE CITY THAT ARE FLOODED, PUBLIC WORKS IS WORKING THEIR FLOODED AREAS. Please take caution throughout the city. #ajtraffic— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 23, 2019
As the Maricopa County Department of Transportation reminded the public to stay safe in the extreme weather conditions, it also issued road closures across the Valley via Twitter.
Additionally, the department advised avoiding flooded crossings around Salt River as water was released in it from the Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Diversion Dam.
We'll be releasing water into the Salt River from Stewart Mtn Dam and Granite Reef Diversion Dam. Please don't recreate in the Salt River and avoid flooded crossings. These releases can cause strong, debris-filled currents that are extremely hazardous. Don’t drown, turn around. pic.twitter.com/iJ1s9RzMhs— Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) September 23, 2019
Ray Rd Westbound at Gilbert Rd: All lanes are BLOCKED, traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ly20xBpmYF— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) September 23, 2019
🌧Wet weather is expected all over AZ this week, so please use extra caution on the roads. Increase your following distance, #BuckleUp, be patient & #SlowDown! Driving too fast on slippery roads can cause you to hydroplane, as the driver of this truck learned the hard way. 💦 pic.twitter.com/B3xGduanhm— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 23, 2019
CLOSED: Crismon Rd Northbound between Baseline Rd and Southern Ave due to flooding. Turn around don't drown. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/aGsLwkkGYj— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) September 23, 2019
CLOSED: SR-88 Northbound at milepost 201, and Southbound at SR-188 due to flooding. Avoid the area. Turn around don't drown..#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/i6HQPRNwp0— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) September 23, 2019
Bell Rd Westbound at RH Johnson Blvd: The right and center lane are BLOCKED due to a crash. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/S1DCMes8CM— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) September 23, 2019
McDowell Rd Westbound at 59th Ave: The right lane is BLOCKED due to a crash. Avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/fhoT8dC9WZ— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) September 23, 2019
Arizona Department of Transportation also had a plethora of road closures to announce via Twitter on Monday.
CLOSED: SR 72 is closed between SR 95 and US 60 due to flooding. #Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/5XveBla5O5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
NOW: This flash flood warning includes SR 72. #Aztraffic https://t.co/hOOr6Gh6Uq— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
NOW: Beware of possible fog if you are traveling on SR 87 south of Payson. #PhxTraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
REMINDER: The southbound I-17 exit ramp at Pinnacle Peak Road is closed through mid-November.MORE: https://t.co/o2BjovUuQz pic.twitter.com/rd1YgVPVQJ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
NOW: Crismon Road is flooded near US 60. Consider exiting and entering the freeway at Ellsworth Road instead. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/PEfFwiPY8P— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
US 60 WB and Meridian: The on-ramp is closed for flooding. Crews are planning to close the exit ramp as well. #PhxTraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019
Mesa was also affected by flooding on Crimson Road, between Baseline and Southern, according to the Mesa Police Department.
All northbound traffic is closed on Crismon between Baseline and Southern due to flooding. Please find alternate route to avoid delays. #monsoon pic.twitter.com/MTx8sYmAPz— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) September 23, 2019
Even Chandler had its fair share of shutdowns due to the weather.
The roadway at 56th St & Chandler Bl has been cleared. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/TED3U5AMTc— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 23, 2019
#TrafficAlert Collision at 56th St & Chandler Bl, soutbound and westbound lanes of traffic restricted— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 23, 2019