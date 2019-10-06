SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are currently investigating a deadly crash in Scottsdale.
[WATCH: Deadly crash ties up traffic in Scottsdale]
They say, around 7:24 a.m., someone died due to a collision with two vehicles in the intersection of Hayden and McDowell roads.
The person who died has been identified as a 22-year-old man named Cameron Steck of Mesa.
Investigators discovered that Steck was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion east at high-speed and didn't stop at a red light, causing him to collide with another vehicle going south through the intersection on a green light.
Both drivers went to the hospital, where Steck was pronounced dead. The other driver suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
It is still unclear whether or not impairment was a factor in this crash. Police said the surviving driver isn't expected to face any criminal charges.
The intersection where the crash occurred was closed, police said, and reopened around 3 p.m.
The investigation on this collision continues.