GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother and a daughter were killed in a crash caused by a red-light runner in Glendale late Sunday night.
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police said a red Mustang driver was going west on Bethany Home Road when the driver failed to stop at a red light, crashed into a Honda minivan and the traffic light pole. The victims, later identified as 39-year-old Liliana Delgado and 18-year-old Rosemary Marin, died at the scene.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed the Mustang crushed underneath the traffic light pole. The driver of the Mustang was taken to a hospital with serious, but injuries that aren't life-threatening.
Police are investigating whether impairment or speed were factors in the crash. Charges may be on the way.