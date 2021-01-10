LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A man died after his car was hit on the Loop 202 southbound in Laveen Sunday afternoon.
It happened on the Loop 202 southbound (South Mountain) freeway near Southern Avenue. The Department of Public Safety closed down the area as they investigated for a few hours.
Court records say that a driver of a gold minivan was involved in a crash with a blue passenger vehicle. When Phoenix fire got on scene, they performed CPR on the victim authorities later identified as 70-year-old Douglas Lee Smith. Smith was taken to the hospital where later died from his injuries.
According to court records, the driver of the minivan fled the scene at the time of the impact. He was scene running eastbound through Salt River Bottom.
Less than 30 minutes later, Phoenix PD they were with the driver, 26-year-old Marcus Xavier Castro near 51st and Southern avenues.
Witnesses positively identified Castro as the driver of a gold minivan. Court records say multiple witnesses told authorities they saw Castro going in and out of lanes on the Loop 202, also not activating brake lights at time of the crash.
He was then evaluated a local hospital and then was transported to the DPS Metro Booking Facility to be processed. Castro was charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving an accident with serious injury.