MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after she led troopers on a chase on the freeway in the East Valley on Tuesday and troopers had to use stop sticks, the Department of Public Safety said.
It happened around 2:30 p.m.
Raul Garcia with DPS said it all started when the woman went through a crash scene around 2:30 p.m.
Troopers went after her, and they used stop sticks to get her to stop. She stopped in the westbound lanes on the U.S. 60 just east of the Loop 101.
At least one patrol car suffered tire damage.
The woman was then arrested. Her name has not been released.
Garcia said investigators haven't ruled out impairment or "physiological conditions."
An investigation is underway.
(3) comments
Garcia said investigators haven't ruled out impairment or "physiological conditions." Bet they have also not ruled out illegal with no DL and no insurance and no auto registration. But then the media would never print that.
No survivors
Women drivers.....
