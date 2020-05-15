PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who might have been impaired was hit by a car and killed while crossing a Phoenix street late Thursday night, according to Phoenix police.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said the 41-year-old woman was crossing Camelback Road at 16th Street in the crosswalk but against the signal. A vehicle that was heading east hit her. Cox said the woman was taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
Witnesses told police that the eastbound vehicle had the green light, but the woman tried to cross the street anyway. The driver stayed on the scene and showed no signs of impairment. Cox said there is evidence that the woman crossing the street was possibly impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.