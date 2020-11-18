Possibly impaired driver ran red light, hit motorcyclist in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition, and the woman behind the wheel of the car that hit him could be facing a DUI charge.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the 58-year-old motorcyclist was turning left from northbound 19th Avenue to McDowell Road at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota Prius ran a red light and hit the bike.
Drone video from the scene showed the demolished motorcycle and the Prius with front-end damage on the driver's side.
The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
The woman who was driving the Prius that hit him was not hurt. At this point, investigators say “impairment appears to be a factor in the collision.”
No other details were immediately available.
The intersection of the 19th Avenue and McDowell Road was closed while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.