PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are in critical condition after a suspected impaired driver caused a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 at Seventh Street and Clinton Street, which is just north of Peoria Avenue. Police say the driver of a silver car crossed over the center line and hit a pickup truck. The driver showed signs he may have been impaired, police said. He already had a felony warrant for DUI. Once he's out of the hospital, he'll be booked into jail.
The two people in the truck were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. No identities have been released.
An investigation is underway.