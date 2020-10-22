TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police situation on Loop 101 in Tempe is causing a huge traffic backup Thursday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public safety had southbound Loop 101 closed off at Broadway Road in Tempe at about 10 a.m. It is not clear what DPS is investigating.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows cars backed up for miles because of the closure. By about 10:40 a.m. DPS had reopened a portion of the road, allowing some traffic to slowly creep by.
It is not clear whether DPS's investigation is complete or if anyone was injured in the incident.
