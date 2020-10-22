TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police situation on Loop 101 in Tempe caused a huge traffic backup Thursday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public safety had southbound Loop 101 closed off at Broadway Road in Tempe at about 10 a.m. According to Bart Graves with DPS, troopers made a traffic stop on southbound 101, Graves said at first the car wouldn't stop, but it eventually pulled over near the Broadway Road exit.
Graves said the driver would not get out of the vehicle and attempted to hurt himself. Troopers were able to pull the man out of the vehicle by breaking out the windows. The fire department took the man to the hospital.
Graves said the suspects condition is unknown at this time. No other details were released.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed cars backed up for miles because of the closure. By about 10:40 a.m. DPS had reopened a portion of the road, allowing some traffic to slowly creep by.
