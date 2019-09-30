TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after colliding with a dump truck in Tempe on Monday morning, police said.
The accident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive.
Police said it looks like the motorcyclist traveled south on McClintock Drive and didn't stop at a red light, causing the collision with the dump truck that was heading east on Rio Salado Parkway.
Wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike during the crash. The motorcyclist went to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The dump truck driver wasn't hurt and stayed on the scene, police said.
Impairment is not a factor in this crash at this time.
The investigation of this accident is underway.
McClintock Drive southbound was closed at Rio Salado Parkway, but the roads have since reopened.
The roadway is back open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/5k8CnFo8s3— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 30, 2019
