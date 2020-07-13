AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Avondale Police responded to a three-vehicle accident Monday morning around 8:39 a.m. near Dysart and Indian School roads.
Avondale Fire and Medical responded to the scene too and treated several of the passengers in the cars. According to police, several of them had serious injuries and were taken to the local hospitals.
An officer who was stopped at a red light at the intersection when the accident occurred and was treated for very minor injuries.
The intersection has been shut down as police continue to investigate. Police believe that impairment was a factor in this accident.