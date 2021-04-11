PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries after a car hit her and sped off Sunday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says it happened just before 11 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman with serious injuries and she was taken to a hospital. Cox says the suspect fled the scene after the collision.
Police are on scene speaking with witnesses for a suspect and vehicle description.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).