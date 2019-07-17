A driver is dead after their car crashed into a utility pole in west Phoenix near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 91st and Indianola Avenues.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. when a car slammed into a utility pole.

91st Avenue is closed between Indian School Road and Columbus Avenue while police investigate.

