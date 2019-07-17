PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 91st and Indianola Avenues.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. when a car slammed into a utility pole.
91st Avenue is closed between Indian School Road and Columbus Avenue while police investigate.
Avoid the area.
91st Ave from Indian School Rd to Columbus Ave CLOSED for single-vehicle fatal collision into utility pole. @phoenixpolice investigating. Avoid the area and use an alternate route. #phxtraffic #FindTheBLUEinYou pic.twitter.com/KCmWc37V2K— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) July 17, 2019
