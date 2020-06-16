SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a crash in Scottsdale left at least one person dead Monday night.
The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a utility or work vehicle. Photos from the scene showed the other vehicle, a white SUV that sustained severe damage.
Scottsdale Road is closed between Dynamite Boulevard and Jomax Road while police work to determine the cause of the crash.
The name of the person who died has not yet been released.
