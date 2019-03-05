GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have now identified two men killed Tuesday when their car crashed into a pole on Grand Avenue in Glendale.
Driver Cesar Cervantes, 31, and passenger Jacob Gonzales, 33, both died from their injuries.
Glendale police said their car hit a power pole at Grand Avenue, just south of Northern Avenue.
Police say it's not clear why the vehicle swerved off the roadway to the right and struck the metal power pole.
And police say while impairment does not appear to be involved, vehicle speed is being investigated as a possible factor.
Grand Avenue was closed to all southwest traffic for more than three hours while police investigated the crash.
If anyone has information regarding the events leading up to this accident, you're asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.