PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man who allegedly shot at a motorcycle officer on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.
Colin Downs, 29, was taken into custody Friday morning after he got into a crash.
According to Phoenix police, Downs was driving southbound on Interstate 17 near Yorkshire Drive around 9 a.m. when he pulled beside the motorcycle officer and fired at him through the back window of his car. Shortly after shots were fired, Downs crashed into two other vehicles at Interstate 17 and Greenway Road and was taken into custody.
Video from the Arizona's Family chopper showed the wreck involving what appeared to be an Enterprise box truck, Downs' car, and a white SUV. The video also showed investigators on the freeway looking for evidence and a traffic backup north from Deer Valley Road. A four-mile stretch of southbound I-17 between Deer Valley and Greenway road was closed for several hours.
Police said the officer was not injured. Injured in the crash, Downs was taken to the hospital and then arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault when doctors released him.
At this point, it's not clear why Downs allegedly targeted the police officer.