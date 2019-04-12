GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale intersection was closed after a person was struck by a train early Friday morning.
According to police, a person was struck by a train near 67th and Northern avenues.
That person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The intersection of 67th and Northern avenues was closed while police investigated. Police say Grand Avenue remained open.
No additional information was provided by police.
