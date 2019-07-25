PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Peoria early Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle collision happened near 73rd and Northern avenues around 2:45 a.m.
Police say both drivers were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
They say impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Westbound traffic is currently closed on Northern Avenue at 71st Avenue and eastbound traffic is restricted to 1 lane. However, police say the roadway should reopen shortly.
No other details were released.
