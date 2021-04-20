PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash near McDowell Road and 67th Avenue late Monday evening.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox said it happened just before 10 p.m. Cox said a 51-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a white pickup truck. The truck took off from the crash northbound toward 67th Avenue.
The Phoenix Fire Department transported the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).