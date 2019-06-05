PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after police say he carjacked a vehicle on the freeway, causing westbound Loop 202 to be closed at 32nd Street in Phoenix Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police, it all started at about 8 a.m. when the suspect was on foot on the freeway. Thompson said the suspect started pounding on the hood of a car and got into a fight with the driver.
[WATCH: Police situation closes WB Loop 202 in Phoenix]
A second car then pulled up to help and the driver of that vehicle got into an altercation with the suspect. The suspect then stole that vehicle, according to police.
Thompson said the victim may have fired shots at his own vehicle as the suspect drove away, but no injuries were reported from the gunfire.
The suspect vehicle was found in a Chandler neighborhood and officers from multiple agencies took him into custody.
DPS closed the freeway for a few hours to investigate but is has since reopened.
[PHOTOS: Carjacking, possible shots fired on Loop 202 in Phoenix]
The investigation is ongoing.
OPEN: L-202 westbound is now open at 32nd St. #PHXtraffic https://t.co/yTJV75kRRz— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2019
We are working with @phoenixpolice on an investigation of a carjacking with shots fired that happened just after 8 a.m. There are no injuries reported. @phoenixpolice is taking lead in the investigation and we will function in a support role. https://t.co/95FyT5gRcw— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 5, 2019
CLOSED: L-202 Red Mountain westbound is closed at 32nd Street due to a police matter. #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2019
(1) comment
nahh. Fake news. im sure some righteous group will uncover that it was a actually a large gathering f PHXPD officers; with the intent to exchange and share new and exciting, racist memes. [yawn]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.