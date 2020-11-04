PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, officers responded just before 1 a.m. after a passerby called 911 to report a pedestrian lying in the Interstate-17 frontage road near 19th Avenue. Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead on scene.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Victor Sarinana.
Cox said evidence at the scene indicates that the vehicle that hit Sarinana was a semi tractor trailer or some kind of tandem-wheeled vehicle. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.