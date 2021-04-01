PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead early Thursday morning.
The crash happened near 56th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 a.m. near Horizon High School. Police say a person who was crossing the street was hit by a white vehicle.
Police are now searching for that vehicle but did not provide any other details. No names have been released.
Phoenix police said in a tweet that the intersection of 56th Street and Tierra Buena Lane will be restricted while they continue to investigate.
