PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a man who was crossing the street and then took off from the crash late Monday night.
The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Police on the scene said the victim was crossing 42nd Avenue mid-block when a dark-colored SUV hit him. The driver of the SUV did not stop and left the scene. Under Arizona law, leaving the scene of an injury accident is a felony.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He reportedly is expected to survive. Police say they will review surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store to try to identify the driver.
No other details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).