GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was injured in a crash on the Loop 202 early Wednesday morning in Gilbert.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle officer was stopped in traffic on westbound Loop 202 near Val Vista Drive when he was rear-ended.
The officer was injured in the crash, however, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Video from the scene showed the officer being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.
The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 are expected to be very slow while troopers investigate the crash. They are expected to be on scene through the morning rush hour.
DPS recommends drivers take another route, including the U.S. 60.
