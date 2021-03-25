PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was hurt when he pulled a man who was critically injured out of a burning car Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Andy Williams, officers responded to the crash just after 6:30 a.m. near 34th Street and Osborn Road. When officers arrived, they found the car on fire and an unconscious man inside. Williams said officers pulled the man from the car and began CPR. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived and rushed the man to a hospital in critical condition.
Williams said one of the officers was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained while pulling the man from the car.
It is not clear what caused the crash and fire, but Williams said there was only one car involved. The area will be closed while police investigate.