PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left four people injured, including a 5-year-old boy.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, three cars were involved in the crash near 40th Street and Baseline Road.
Overton said three adults and a 5-year-old boy were taken to local trauma facilities.
Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.